Watch: How did Dhoni learn to dance so well?

December 04, 2018 09:27 IST

IMAGE: Dhoni shared a video of his daughter Ziva where the latter is seen teaching dance steps to her father. Photograph: Ziva Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his adorable daughter Ziva are making the best of their free time.

After treating his fans with their bugs bunny and two language videos, Dhoni shared another video of learning how to dance from his cutie pie.

In a video shared by Dhoni on Instagram, the former India skipper can be seen matching steps with Ziva. Dhoni, sporting his Manchester United jersey, cannot stop smiling as he dances alongside his daughter.

"Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006," Dhoni captioned the video.

Dhoni is currently on a break after he was not picked in India's Twenty20 team in the series against Australia. He will join Team India in Australia for the ODI series in January.