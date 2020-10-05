Turning Point: MI's lower order takes off

October 05, 2020 16:20 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya scored 28 off just 19 balls for the Mumbai Indians against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians put a couple of points in their kitty after a convincing 34 run win over SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

MI got off to a decent start thanks to Quinton de Kock's cracking half-century. A couple of good partnerships helped the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- and Keiron Pollard go hammer and tongs in the final five.

Hardik started with a bang and got a life in the 15th over when the ball went through a flying David Warner's fingers at the boundary at long-on.

Hardik then crashed the ball through covers as Manish Pandey failed to cut the ball at the boundary.

There was just no looking back after he was joined by Pollard, who came in at the fall of Ishan Kishan's wicket, and the bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

The last three overs were not short of fireworks as Sandeep Singh, Natarajan and Sid Kaul were creamed for runs -- 39 massive runs coming off them.

That Kaul bowled a poor last over added to Hyderabad's misery as Krunal smashed four deliveries to the boundary as 21 runs came off it.

Hardik and Pollard added 41 runs for the fourth wicket. The younger Pandya scored 28 runs off 19 balls. The elder Pandya scored 20* off four balls while Pollard remained unbeaten on 25 runs.

Mumbai breached the 200 run mark to set 209 for victory that was always out of reach of Hyderabad who lost wickets at regular intervals.