Capitals gain from Iyer's 'hard and smart work'

October 04, 2020 01:23 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer takes a breather during his whirlwind knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match, in Sharjah, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer attributed all the big sixes he hit against Kolkata Knight Riders in Saturday’s IPL match in Sharjah to the enormous "hard and smart work" he puts in during training, since he doesn't consider himself a "gifted player".

Iyer hit 88 off 38 balls, inclusive of six sixes and seven fours, in Delhi's 18-run victory over the Knight Riders.

"I know the hard work and the smart work I have put in through my gym sessions, so I wouldn't say I am a very gifted player," said Iyer, at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It was really necessary for me to take time at the start, which I did in the earlier games as well. It was the right time for me to take on the bowlers and then rotate strike as well after that.

“Luckily it worked out for me. We keep talking about close victories and this was one of them. Really satisfied with the way everyone stepped up," he added.

Losing captain Dinesh Karthik rued missing out on a couple of sixes in the middle overs that probably cost the Knight Riders the match, according to him.

"Maybe, in between 10-13 overs we didn't get many boundaries, we lost a couple of wickets as well, which sets you back in such run chases. To be honest, couple more sixes and we would have crossed the line."