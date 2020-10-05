Star Performers: Watto and Faf

October 05, 2020 16:41 IST

IMAGE: Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis gave the Chennai Super Kings a 10 wicket victory. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis shrugged off all doubts and put on an exhibition in power-hitting as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings registered the first 10-wicket win of IPL 2020 thanks to its highest-ever opening stand in the popular T20 league.

CSK will certainly relish the much needed victory over Kings XI Punjab after three defeats in a row, overhauling a 179 run target with remarkable ease.

The Aussie and the South African got to a solid start, creaming 60 runs in the powerplay overs.

Watto and Faf picked the right deliveries to attack and raised the team hundred in the 10th over.

Effective strokeplay helped the duo begin the chase in right earnest.

Watson got to his fifty with consecutive boundaries off Chris Jordan while du Plessis raised his own with a single off the same bowler.

The seasoned Australian punished the KXIP bowlers with 11 fours and three sixes in his 53-ball unbeaten knock.

Du Plessis hit 11 fours and a six from 53 balls to also remain not out.

With nothing working for KXIP, Watson and du Plessis became more dominant as the game progressed.

They ensured that there was no close finish this time, reducing the game to a no contest with their authoritative batting.

Except Mohammed Shami, KXIP did not have a bowler who could trouble the batsmen and CSK exploited it to the fullest.

With this confidence- boosting win, CSK moved to the sixth spot from the bottom.