PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

October 03, 2020 22:38 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hits one into the stands during his unbeaten 38-ball 88 in the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock of 88 not out off 38 balls, after Prithvi Shaw's opening act, to power Delhi Capitals to a commendable 228 for 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL game, in Sharjah, on Saturday.

If that was not enough, Rishabh Pant (38 off 17 balls) exploited a batting paradise to dust off his rustiness with a quickfire knock.

If the Powerplay belonged to Shaw, who blazed his way to 66 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes, Iyer dominated the rest of the innings with his silken batting as he scythed the opposition attack with a blistering knock that was studded with 7 fours and 6 sixes.

IMAGE: Rishab Pant blazes away during his knock of 38 off 17 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A few of Iyer's sixes landed either in the top tier of the stands or got lost in the car park adjoining the stadium. Such was the timing and brute force the Delhi Capitals skipper displayed.

Containment was never possible on such a track as the Capitals batsmen hit as many as 14 sixes and 18 boundaries in the innings.

After two good games, young Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1/35 in 3 overs) and Shivam Mavi (0/40 in 3 overs) got harsh lessons, as Dinesh Karthik couldn't risk completing their quota of overs.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Patrick Cummins (0/49 in 4 overs) was taken to task by Shaw in the Powerplay as he repeatedly cleared the in-field.

Mavi, opening the bowling, was also hammered as he lost his length early on, bowling either too full or too short to the Delhi Capitals openers.

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan takes the catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Such was Shaw's form that even Shikhar Dhawan (26 off 16 balls) was overshadowed despite some decent hits in a 56-run opening stand.

However, the man who enthralled was Iyer with some monstrous hits.

The two spinners, Varun Chakravarthy (1/49 in 4 overs) and Sunil Narine (0/26 in 2 overs), were simply sent into orbit.