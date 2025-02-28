HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Bumrah back in the nets, interacts with Jemimah

SEE: Bumrah back in the nets, interacts with Jemimah

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 18:08 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets at the NCA on Thursday

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets at the NCA on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

India's ace of pace Jasprit Bumrah is back in action.

The 31-yea-old was seen bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in a picture posted on X on Thursday.

On Friday, Delhi Capitals posted a video where Bumrah was seen in conversation with India women's star Jemimah Rodrigues at the NCA.

SEE: When Jassi met Jemimah. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/X

Jemimah who plays for Delhi Capitals in the WPL was practicising at the venue at the same time Bumrah was bowling in the nets as part of his rehab.

Bumah, who was named ICC Cricketer of the Year, has been ruled out of action due to a back injury and his bowling in the nets will have Mumbai Indians fans optimistic with the IPL set to commence next month.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

El Clasico comes to Navi Mumbai!
El Clasico comes to Navi Mumbai!
Remember India's last match vs NZ in Champions Trophy?
Remember India's last match vs NZ in Champions Trophy?
Conspiracy Theories Behind India's Win
Conspiracy Theories Behind India's Win
Shahidi salutes Afghanistan's team effort
Shahidi salutes Afghanistan's team effort
IPL 2025: 'Goosebump' moment as Dhoni joins CSK camp
IPL 2025: 'Goosebump' moment as Dhoni joins CSK camp

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 2

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with European Commission President1:50

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with European Commission...

Shruti Haasan stuns in a black outfit1:17

Shruti Haasan stuns in a black outfit

Disha Patani is too hot to handle0:29

Disha Patani is too hot to handle

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD