SEE: Bumrah back in the nets, interacts with Jemimah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets at the NCA on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

India's ace of pace Jasprit Bumrah is back in action.

The 31-yea-old was seen bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in a picture posted on X on Thursday.

On Friday, Delhi Capitals posted a video where Bumrah was seen in conversation with India women's star Jemimah Rodrigues at the NCA.

SEE: When Jassi met Jemimah. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/X

Jemimah who plays for Delhi Capitals in the WPL was practicising at the venue at the same time Bumrah was bowling in the nets as part of his rehab.



Bumah, who was named ICC Cricketer of the Year, has been ruled out of action due to a back injury and his bowling in the nets will have Mumbai Indians fans optimistic with the IPL set to commence next month.