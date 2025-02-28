El Clasico comes to Navi Mumbai!

IMAGE: Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes and FC Barcelona and Real Madrid icon Luis Figo among others will be hosted in the Real Madrid-Barcelona Legends game in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy La Liga Turkiye and Barca Universal/X

Football greats Portugal's Luis Figo, World Cup-winning Brazilian Rivaldo and Spaniard Fernando Morientes will feature in an exhibition match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends in Navi Mumbai on April 6.

The 'Legends Faceoff' will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

While Rivaldo, Figo and Morientes have already confirmed their participation at the game, more superstars are set to be unveiled soon for the match to be organised by The Sports Front.



The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, commonly known as the El Clasico' is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.

The battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona is more than just football--it's a collision of legacies, philosophies, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.

Dating back to 1902, this legendary rivalry has been shaped by some of football's most iconic figures, from Di Stefano and Cruyff to Messi and Ronaldo. Now, for the first time, Indian fans will witness this historic showdown live!