HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » El Clasico comes to Navi Mumbai!

El Clasico comes to Navi Mumbai!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 16:46 IST

x

Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes and FC Barcelona and Real Madrid icon Luis Figo among others will be hosted in the Real Madrid-Barcelona Legends game in Navi Mumbai

IMAGE: Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes and FC Barcelona and Real Madrid icon Luis Figo among others will be hosted in the Real Madrid-Barcelona Legends game in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy La Liga Turkiye and Barca Universal/X

Football greats Portugal's Luis Figo, World Cup-winning Brazilian Rivaldo and Spaniard Fernando Morientes will feature in an exhibition match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends in Navi Mumbai on April 6.

The 'Legends Faceoff' will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

 

While Rivaldo, Figo and Morientes have already confirmed their participation at the game, more superstars are set to be unveiled soon for the match to be organised by The Sports Front.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, commonly known as the El Clasico' is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.

The battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona is more than just football--it's a collision of legacies, philosophies, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.

Dating back to 1902, this legendary rivalry has been shaped by some of football's most iconic figures, from Di Stefano and Cruyff to Messi and Ronaldo. Now, for the first time, Indian fans will witness this historic showdown live!

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Griekspoor stuns Medvedev to reach Dubai semis
Griekspoor stuns Medvedev to reach Dubai semis
Remember India's last match vs NZ in Champions Trophy?
Remember India's last match vs NZ in Champions Trophy?
Coach Mourinho banned, fined for referee comments
Coach Mourinho banned, fined for referee comments
WPL: Can RCB score first win at home vs DC?
WPL: Can RCB score first win at home vs DC?
SA look to seal semis slot; England consolation win
SA look to seal semis slot; England consolation win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 2

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise 1:07

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal1:10

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal

Disha Patani is too hot to handle0:29

Disha Patani is too hot to handle

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD