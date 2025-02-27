Conspiracy Theories Behind India's Win

Pakistani fans forget that Dubai was once Pakistan's home ground where they played all their international matches until Imran Khan became the country's prime minister.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century and win the match against Pakistan, February 23, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Cricket has no shortage of self-proclaimed experts. Some can unearth the most unimaginable reasons for a team's defeat or the success of another.

These experts spring into action the moment their team loses or secures a big win. When Pakistan lost to India, many of them were in full form.

According to them, the biggest reason for India's victory is that the Indian team stays in Dubai throughout the tournament with maximum comfort and minimal travel.

Shift Team India to Sharjah

When former England cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain pointed out that staying in one place with less travel was an advantage for India, these experts felt validated.

Jokes are now circulating about India's supposedly 'less travel] advantage.

Some suggest that to level the playing field, India should be shifted to Sharjah and made to commute to the stadium during peak office hours.

That way, the team would spend at least an hour-and-a-half in traffic -- just like other teams, some of whom are flying in from Pakistan.

Having Pakistani soil for the Dubai pitch didn't help

Since India has played all its matches in Dubai, debates have emerged about India becoming overly familiar with the pitch and conditions.

Some Pakistan supporters argue that India had an advantage after playing Bangladesh in their first match on the same ground, allowing them to be better prepared.

These fans, however, forget that Dubai was once Pakistan's home ground where they played all their international matches until Imran Khan became the country's prime minister.

Ironically, they are also unaware that the soil used for the Dubai pitch was sourced from Nandipur, Pakistan.

Tennis for journalists instead of cricket

With India's next match against New Zealand scheduled for March 2, some visiting journalists took the opportunity to watch the ongoing Dubai Tennis Championships.

Meanwhile, a few Indian journalists who managed to secure visas for Pakistan, traveled there to cover the matches.

Unfortunately, some reporters who flew in to report the Australia-South Africa match were left disappointed when rain forced an abandonment without a single ball being bowled.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli during India's game against Pakistan. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

A sunny day on March 2

When it drizzled in Dubai on Tuesday, one fan jokingly remarked that it might have been nature's way of cooling down the heat generated during the India-Pakistan clash.

Meanwhile, Indian fans have already checked the weather forecast for the India-New Zealand match on March 2 and are relieved to find that it will be a sunny day.

They hope the day will be equally bright for their team's cricketing fortunes.

On the other hand, Pakistan fans believe that hybrid tournaments should be scrapped altogether.

In response, an Indian fan quipped, "Do they feel like they're being punished for exiting the tournament early while still having to host the event?"

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's 112 off 105 balls powered New Zealand to a five wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy game in Rawalpindi, February 24, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

'Except Rachin Ravindra, everyone should fail!'

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has gained a large following among Indian cricket fans.

The India-origin left-hander, who scored a century against Bangladesh to knock both Bangladesh and Pakistan out of the tournament, has become a hero.

He is now the first player in history to score a century on both his World Cup and Champions Trophy debuts.

Ravindra has played in Dubai before featuring in a T20 International series against the UAE in 2023.

UAE's left-arm pacer Muhammad Jawadullah still takes pride in the fact that he had trapped Ravindra leg before for just 2 runs in that match.

Incidentally, UAE won that game against New Zealand by seven wickets but eventually lost the series 3-1.

