IPL 2025: 'Goosebump' moment as Dhoni joins CSK camp

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the CSK team hotel in Chennai. Photographs and Video: Kind Courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X

Chennai was buzzing with excitement as Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived on Wednesday to join the Chennai Super Kings' pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2025.



Upon reaching the team hotel, Dhoni greeted CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with a warm hug.

'Thala landed in Chennai The world felt the goosebumps,' CSK captioned the video of his arrival on X.

Indian domestic players including Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anshul Kamboj, among others, have also joined the CSK camp as preparations for the new season begin.

Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, will be appearing in his 18th straight season of the T20 league, starting next month.