IPL 2025: 'Goosebump' moment as Dhoni joins CSK camp

IPL 2025: 'Goosebump' moment as Dhoni joins CSK camp

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 27, 2025 18:12 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the CSK team hotel in Chennai. Photographs and Video: Kind Courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X

Chennai was buzzing with excitement as Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived on Wednesday to join the Chennai Super Kings' pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2025.

Upon reaching the team hotel, Dhoni greeted CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with a warm hug.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

'Thala landed in Chennai The world felt the goosebumps,' CSK captioned the video of his arrival on X.

Indian domestic players including Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anshul Kamboj, among others, have also joined the CSK camp as preparations for the new season begin.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, will be appearing in his 18th straight season of the T20 league, starting next month.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

 
REDIFF CRICKET
