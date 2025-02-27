HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shahidi salutes Afghanistan's team effort

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 27, 2025 00:37 IST

IMAGE: The Afghanistan team celebrates their victory over England on Wednesday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, who shared a century stand with Zadran at the top, said his team's 8-run win over England was an indicator of his team's improvement.

"As a team we are happy and I'm sure the whole nation will be happy with this win. The first time we beat them was in the 2023 World Cup. I keep saying that we are improving day by day as a team, and that's what we've shown at the last couple of world cups. Today, it was a tense game, but we controlled it really well. I'm happy with the result," Shahidi said after the match.

 

On Zadran's brilliant century, he said the opener delivered under intense pressure.

"Talented guy. When we were three down at the beginning, it was too much pressure. But the partnership, me and Ibrahim had, was special. I think it was one of the best ODI innings I have ever seen.

"The beauty of our team is we have talented youngsters and at the same time we have senior guys who are at the top level. Everyone knows their own roles of what they should do in this team.

"Hopefully, we take this momentum with us for the next game against Australia," he added.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
