All-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with girlfriend Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday.

Axar missed the limited overs series against New Zealand because of his wedding.

Axar and Meha were engaged in January 2022.

Even though the couple hasn't shared any pictures on social media, here's a first look of them looking dapper in their wedding outfits thanks to Axar's India team-mate Jaydev Unadkat.