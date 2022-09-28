India-Australia T20s: Axar Patel Most Valuable Player!

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list India's Most Valuable ODI Players in the India-Australia T20 series.

IMAGE: Axar Patel in action during the T20 International series between India and Australia. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

There are respectful whispers that losing Ravindra Jadeja may not have been so terrible after all, given how he has been so seamlessly replaced by Axar Patel.

Axar lacks the batting aplomb and confidence, especially of today's Jadeja, and certainly his fielding acumen, but he's more likely to get your wickets at a lower economy rate, and can also get you 15-20 runs if he gets 10 balls to bat.

With 8 (frontline) wickets, and at an economy rate of 6.3 (the average was 9), Axar was deservedly the most valuable player (MVPI of 179). Cameron Green, who plundered 118 at a strike rate of over 200, was just behind (MVPI of 177).

While Australia wonders how to bring Green into their T20 World Cup team, there is little doubt that many IPL teams will be out to grab him.

Together with Matthew Wade (129), Green badly rattled India's bowling attack (check the table below to see where did India's bowlers other than Axar end up).

India eventually won the extremely close series because Rohit-SKY-Kohli-Pandya batted slightly better than Green-Wade-Finch-David. But on another day, and on their pitches, Australia could well enjoy the advantage.

Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Most Valuable Players of the India-Australia series (September 20-25, 2022)

Rank Player Team Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Match MVPI 1 Axar Patel IND 6 6 1 0 120 8 6.3 3 179 2 Cameron Green AUS 61 118 16 7 214.5 1 10 3 177 3 Suryakumar Yadav IND 69 115 7 9 185.5 0 - 3 147 4 Hardik Pandya IND 71 105 10 6 190.9 0 9.2 3 140 5 Mathew Wade AUS 45 89 10 5 202.3 0 - 3 129 6 Rohit Sharma IND 46 74 7 6 172.1 0 - 3 101 7 Aaron Finch AUS 31 60 8 2 176.5 0 - 3 90 8 Tim David AUS 54 74 3 5 168.2 0 - 3 89 9 Virat Kohli IND 63 76 5 4 124.6 0 - 3 84 10 KL Rahul IND 55 66 4 4 146.7 0 - 3 77 11 Nathan Ellis AUS 0 0 0 0 - 3 7.5 1 60 12 Daniel Sams AUS 28 28 1 2 140 2 10.3 2 55 13 Steven Smith AUS 35 52 5 1 133.3 0 - 3 52 14 Josh Inglis AUS 24 41 6 0 128.1 0 - 2 39 15 Dinesh Karthik IND 10 17 1 1 212.5 0 - 3 38 16 Adam Zampa AUS 0 0 0 0 - 3 9.6 3 32 17 Yuzvendra Chahal IND 0 0 0 0 - 2 9.1 3 23 18 Umesh Yadav IND 0 0 0 0 - 2 13.5 1 21 19 Josh Hazelwood AUS 0 0 0 0 - 3 11 3 21 20 Pat Cummin AUS 4 4 1 0 200 2 11 3 7 21 Harshal Patel IND 7 7 1 0 175 1 12.4 3 6 22 Rishabh Pant IND 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 1 0 23 Seen Abbott AUS 0 0 0 0 - 0 11 1 -3 24 Jasprit Bumrah IND 0 0 0 0 - 1 12.2 2 -9 25 Glenn Maxwell AUS 6 7 1 0 46.7 0 10.5 3 -11 26 Bhuvneshwar Kumar IND 0 0 0 0 - 1 13 2 -19

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com