Home  » Cricket » SEE: Ashwin's Fun Side

SEE: Ashwin's Fun Side

Source: PTI
December 19, 2024 13:29 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandra Ashwin's fun time with support staff. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

A tough nut to crack on the field, just-retired India off-spin great Ravichandran Ashwin is not exactly the same once he is in the dressing room where he is known to enjoy fun moments with his team-mates and support staff.

In a footage released by the BCCI, a day after he brought down the curtain on an illustrious international career in Brisbane midway through the five-match Test series against Australia, Ashwin was seen taking bowling lessons of the support staff in an indoor net facility.

 

"The countless battles on the field are memorable. But it's also moments like these that Ashwin will reminisce from his international career," the BCCI said in a post on 'X'.

The 38-year-old Ashwin retired from the game as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps from 106 matches, placing him only behind the legendary Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

 

In the video footage, Ashwin was seen having some fun time with the likes of fielding coach T Dilip, trainer Soham Desai, analyst Hari Prasad Mohan and masseur Arun Kanade.

While announcing his retirement after the drawn Brisbane Test, Ashwin had said that he will cherish a lot of memories from the dressing room.

"I do feel there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to showcase that at the club level. I've had a lot of fun, and I've created a lot of memories.

"I must say I've shared some incredible moments alongside Rohit (Sharma) and several other teammates, even though I've lost some of them over the years."

Source: PTI
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

