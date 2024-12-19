News
SEE: Just-retired Ashwin returns home with 'zero regrets'

SEE: Just-retired Ashwin returns home with 'zero regrets'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 19, 2024 12:11 IST
'I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think only Ashwin the Indian cricketer called time. That's it'

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen being escorted out of the Chennai International Airport by local officials. Photograph and video: ANI/X

There was the mandatory shower of flower petals, lots of smiles and a live band too as Ravichandran Ashwin returned home on Thursday after his shock international retirement in the middle of a Test series in Australia, insisting that he made an "instinctive" decision and is walking away with "zero regrets".

He landed at the Chennai International Airport early this morning and was escorted out by officials of the state cricket association. The 38-year-old owner of 765 international wickets did not speak to the waiting media there as he hopped into his car where his wife Prithi and two daughters were waiting for him.

However, once he reached home and was surrounded by his parents, and other well-wishers, Ashwin did oblige the waiting newspersons, opening up a bit about his decision.

 

 

"It's emotional for a lot of people, and may be it will sink in (in some time) but for me, personally, it is a great sense of relief and satisfaction. It was very instinctive and it has been running in my head for a while. I just felt (it) on Day 4 and I just called it a day," Ashwin said, referring to the drawn third Test in Brisbane.

"...it (retirement) is a not a big decision as far as I am concerned because I am going to embrace a new path," he went on.

Asked if he regretted not being the captain of the national side, Ashwin dismissed the suggestion.

"I can't do it now. I have no such regrets. In fact, I have zero regrets. I have seen from a distance those people with regrets but I don't have any such regrets," asserted the bowler, who has 537 Test wickets to his credit, making him India's second highest wicket-taker in the format behind the great Anil Kumble (619).

As he entered his house, his parents embraced him and the seasoned bowler was garlanded too. A few from among the gathering took his autograph, shook hands and congratulated him for a stellar run as an India player.

"I never thought so many people will come here. I just wanted a quiet entry, and was looking forward to relax at home. But you have made my day. I have played Test cricket for so many years, but the last time (I saw something) like this was after the 2011 World Cup," he said.

Ashwin on Wednesday announced retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the five-match Test series that is currently locked 1-1 after three games.

"To be honest, we all go through a lot in our career, not only for cricketers but in general. Generally, when I go to sleep I remember a lot of things like taking wickets, making runs, but those memories are not there in the last two years."

"So, that was a clear indication that we need to take a different route now," Ashwin said.

"I have not set any new goals, as I just want to relax now. Actually, it's difficult for me to stay inactive, but I want to try that now," he added.

He will continue to play club cricket, including the IPL, where he will return to play for Chennai Super Kings next year.

"I think that part for me is still burning bright. I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I aspire to play for as long as I can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think only Ashwin the Indian cricketer called time. That's it," he reiterated.

In the limited-overs format, being part of the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams would count among the major highlights of his 14-year career.

Ashwin played 116 ODIs for India, claiming 156 wickets, while his 65 T20 International outings yielded 72 scalps. His career began in 2010 in the one-day format before he made his Test debut a year later. 

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

