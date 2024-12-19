'I Hoped To See You Go Beyond 619'

'I was rooting for you to break my record.'

IMAGE: Anil Kumble couldn't hide his disappointment at Ravichandran Ashwin not surpassing his own record of 619 Test wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Anil Kumble, one of India's greatest spinners, expressed mixed emotions as Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on December 18, shortly after India's third Test against Australia at The Gabba ended in a rain-affected draw.

While Kumble lauded Ashwin's remarkable career, he couldn’t hide his disappointment at Ashwin not surpassing his own record of 619 Test wickets, the highest by an Indian bowler in the format.

Ashwin, who concluded his career with 537 Test wickets, retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Earlier in his career, Ashwin had stated that his ultimate goal was to reach 618 Test wickets, paying tribute to Kumble's legacy. His decision to step away from international cricket meant he fell short of the milestone, leaving Kumble yearning for what could have been.

In a video message shared by ESPNcricinfo, Kumble praised Ashwin's immense contributions to Indian cricket but couldn't help reflecting on the untapped potential of the record-breaking feat.

'Congratulations, Ash, on a fantastic career. You've been a champion bowler and a champion all-rounder for India. You'll certainly be missed. Carrying the expectations of a nation day in and day out is no easy feat, and you've done it brilliantly.

'But I must admit, I'm a bit disappointed. I always believed you had it in you to surpass 619 Test wickets, and I was rooting for you to break my record. But I respect your decision,' Kumble remarked.

Despite the bittersweet moment, Kumble extended his best wishes to Ashwin, who now transitions into a new phase of life.

'All the best to you in your second chapter. I'm sure it will be as glorious as your first. You've been a match-winner for India and an inspiration to countless young cricketers. Congratulations once again on a stellar career.'