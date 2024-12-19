News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'I Hoped To See You Go Beyond 619'

'I Hoped To See You Go Beyond 619'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 19, 2024 09:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I was rooting for you to break my record.'

Anil Kumble

IMAGE: Anil Kumble couldn't hide his disappointment at Ravichandran Ashwin not surpassing his own record of 619 Test wickets. Photograph: BCCI
 

Anil Kumble, one of India's greatest spinners, expressed mixed emotions as Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on December 18, shortly after India's third Test against Australia at The Gabba ended in a rain-affected draw.

While Kumble lauded Ashwin's remarkable career, he couldn’t hide his disappointment at Ashwin not surpassing his own record of 619 Test wickets, the highest by an Indian bowler in the format.

Ashwin, who concluded his career with 537 Test wickets, retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Earlier in his career, Ashwin had stated that his ultimate goal was to reach 618 Test wickets, paying tribute to Kumble's legacy. His decision to step away from international cricket meant he fell short of the milestone, leaving Kumble yearning for what could have been.

In a video message shared by ESPNcricinfo, Kumble praised Ashwin's immense contributions to Indian cricket but couldn't help reflecting on the untapped potential of the record-breaking feat.

'Congratulations, Ash, on a fantastic career. You've been a champion bowler and a champion all-rounder for India. You'll certainly be missed. Carrying the expectations of a nation day in and day out is no easy feat, and you've done it brilliantly.

'But I must admit, I'm a bit disappointed. I always believed you had it in you to surpass 619 Test wickets, and I was rooting for you to break my record. But I respect your decision,' Kumble remarked.

Despite the bittersweet moment, Kumble extended his best wishes to Ashwin, who now transitions into a new phase of life.

'All the best to you in your second chapter. I'm sure it will be as glorious as your first. You've been a match-winner for India and an inspiration to countless young cricketers. Congratulations once again on a stellar career.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
Ashwin's exit mirrors Dhoni, Kumble's abrupt farewells
Ashwin's exit mirrors Dhoni, Kumble's abrupt farewells
Moments From Ashwin's Exceptional Journey
Moments From Ashwin's Exceptional Journey
How India can qualify for WTC Final after Gabba draw
How India can qualify for WTC Final after Gabba draw
Mumbai boat tragedy: 'People were screaming, crying'
Mumbai boat tragedy: 'People were screaming, crying'
Nitish Won't Let BJP Do A Shinde On Him
Nitish Won't Let BJP Do A Shinde On Him
Santa Arrives On A Jet Ski!
Santa Arrives On A Jet Ski!

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'Ashwin Was Absolutely Fearless'
'Ashwin Was Absolutely Fearless'
Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony
Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances