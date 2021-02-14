SEE: Sorry Bhajju pa, says Ashwin after breaking record

February 14, 2021 20:13 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday paid a classy tribute to former India teammate Harbhajan Singh after surpassing his record for most Test wickets in India.

With 266 scalps, Ashiwn is now only behind spin legend Anil Kumble's 350 wickets in home Tests.

Ashwin went past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, after dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai.

Here's what Ashwin said on breaking Harbhajan Singh's record. Video: Kind courtesy: BCCI/Twitter