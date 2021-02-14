News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Sorry Bhajju pa, says Ashwin after breaking record

SEE: Sorry Bhajju pa, says Ashwin after breaking record

By Rediff Cricket
February 14, 2021 20:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday paid a classy tribute to former India teammate Harbhajan Singh after surpassing his record for most Test wickets in India.

With 266 scalps, Ashiwn is now only behind spin legend Anil Kumble's 350 wickets in home Tests.

Ashwin went past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, after dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai.

Here's what Ashwin said on breaking Harbhajan Singh's record. Video: Kind courtesy: BCCI/Twitter

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India stretch lead after spinners wreck England
India stretch lead after spinners wreck England
When cricket caught PM Modi's attention!
When cricket caught PM Modi's attention!
PIX: Dimitrov sends Thiem packing; Halep advances
PIX: Dimitrov sends Thiem packing; Halep advances
Ashwin first to dismiss 200 left-handers in Tests
Ashwin first to dismiss 200 left-handers in Tests
Rishabh needs break from constant comparisons: Ashwin
Rishabh needs break from constant comparisons: Ashwin
PIX: CRPF pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs
PIX: CRPF pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs
India stretch lead after spinners wreck England
India stretch lead after spinners wreck England

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2

PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2

Ashwin goes past Bhajji for most Test wickets in India

Ashwin goes past Bhajji for most Test wickets in India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use