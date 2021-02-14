News
When cricket caught PM Modi's attention!

When cricket caught PM Modi's attention!

By Rediff Cricket
February 14, 2021 17:48 IST
PM Modi's tweet

Nothing else takes precedence in India when a cricket match is on and this fact was proved true on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM gave his Twitter followers a glimpse of the action at Chepauk, where India and England battle it out in the 2nd Test, as his chopper flew over the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

‘Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai,’ he tweeted alongside a picture.

According to ANI, PM Modi was in Tamil Nadu on Sunday to inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension project, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.

Later in the day, he inaugurated several developmental projects in Kerala.

Modi at Chepauk

 

Rediff Cricket
