When cricket caught PM Modi's attention!

February 14, 2021 17:48 IST

Nothing else takes precedence in India when a cricket match is on and this fact was proved true on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM gave his Twitter followers a glimpse of the action at Chepauk, where India and England battle it out in the 2nd Test, as his chopper flew over the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

‘Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai,’ he tweeted alongside a picture.

According to ANI, PM Modi was in Tamil Nadu on Sunday to inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension project, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crores.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.

Later in the day, he inaugurated several developmental projects in Kerala.