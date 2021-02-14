PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2

February 14, 2021 12:29 IST

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai.

IMAGE: India’s Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England captain Joe Root on Sunday, Day 2 of the second Test, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

India’s spinners had England reeling on a dustbowl-like track, reducing them to 39 for four in their first innings by lunch on Day 2 of the second Test, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Sunday.

That was after India, who resumed the day on 300 for 6, added only 29 runs to their overnight total in the morning session before being dismissed for 329. Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 58 off 77 balls.

At the break, England trailed India by 290 runs.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant steps out to send the ball over the fence. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) struck at the stroke of lunch, having Dan Lawrence (9, 52 balls) caught at short-leg by Shubman Gill as England plunged into further trouble.

Ben Stokes was batting on 8 at the other end.

It was a dramatic morning session in which eight wickets fell -- England and India losing four each.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the wicket of Ishant Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Moeen Ali got England the early breakthrough on Day 2. His flighted delivery turned sharply, drawing Axar Patel (5) forward, and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes completed a sharp stumping.

Two deliveries later, India lost their eighth wicket.

Ishant Sharma miscued a sweep off a full toss and was caught on the leg side for a duck. It was Moeen's fourth wicket of the innings.

IMAGE: Axar Patel is stumped by Ben Foakes off Moeen Ali. Photograph: BCCI

With Pant giving Moeen treatment, England brought on Olly Stone and the pacer delivered, as Kuldeep, expecting the short ball, played from the crease, got the edge and was caught behind for a duck.

Mohammed Siraj got off the mark by smashing Stone over point for a four. However, he perished next delivery. Trying to upper cut, he got the edge and was caught behind.

India were dismissed for 329 in 95.5 overs.

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates after dismissing Rory Burns. Photograph: BCCI

Ishant opened the bowling for India. His first two deliveries were pitched wide and left-hander Rory Burns offered no stroke. He then delivered one fuller in to Burns, who missed it completely and was given out leg before wicket.

The opener took the review, which showed that the ball was clipping leg stump and the umpire's decision stayed.

Ashwin, bowling round the wicket, then dismissed Dominic Sibley (16). His first delivery hit Sibley on the pads. The batsman then went to sweep the next ball, but it went off the back of his bat and the offering was taken by Virat Kohli at leg slip.

Umpire Nitin Menon asked for a look as the replays, which confirmed the ball went off the back of the bat and Sibley walked back as England were reduced to 16 for 2.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin appeals successfully for the wicket of Dom Sibley. Photograph: BCCI

Then came the big wicket of England skipper Joe Root. The sweep shot brings about his demise as Axar bagged his first Test wicket. Root top-edged the sweep and was caught by Ashwin at short fine leg for six. England 23-3.

Things only got worse for the visitors when Ashwin got an inside edge from Daniel Lawerence (9) and Shubman Gill took the offering at short leg.

England went to lunch reeling at 39 for 4 at lunch, Ashwin taking 2 for 15 in nine overs.