Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin goes past Harbhajan for most Test wickets in India

Ashwin goes past Harbhajan for most Test wickets in India

Source: PTI
February 14, 2021 17:01 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing Ben Stokes on Day 2 of second Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing Ben Stokes on Day 2 of second Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: PTI/BCCI

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.

Ashwin went past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai.

 

Ashwin's 266 wickets at home have come at an average of 22.67.

Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in India with 350 scalps at an average of 24.88.

Kumble is also India's leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 wickets.

Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-mark, is fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

 

Source: PTI
