HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Second Test: 'Pitch to change its colours on Day 3'

Second Test: 'Pitch to change its colours on Day 3'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 17:23 IST

x

'If the West Indies bat better, then the match won't end inside three days. The pitches would only offer turn from Day Three and that too slowish in nature.'

Jadeja

IMAGE: Indian spinners combined to pick up 10 wickets in the first Test in Ahmedabad, with veteran Ravindra Jadeja scalping four in the second innings. Photograph: BCCI/X

A good batting surface is in store for the second and final Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with curators expecting the pitch to aid strokeplay for the first two days before offering only slow turn as the game progresses.

The traditionally black-soil surface at the venue has a reputation for assisting batters early on before gradually breaking down to bring spinners into play.

For this Test, however, a fresh centre strip has been prepared, and the early part of the contest is expected to be dominated by batters.

“The centre strip has been prepared for the Test. This is a different track from the one on which Smriti Mandhana scored a 50-ball hundred,” a BCCI source said on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, the curators have deliberately focused on ensuring even bounce and true carry in the initial stages.

“If the West Indies bat better, then the match won't end inside three days. The pitches would only offer turn from Day Three and that too slowish in nature,” the source added.

The pitch preparation is being supervised by local curator Ankit Datta, with senior BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashish Bhowmick overseeing the final touches.

 

Historically, the ground has been known for its slow turners, where spinners gradually come into play as the game wears on.

But for this Test, indications are that batters could enjoy a relatively smooth ride at least until the afternoon session of the third day.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Wildlife is our duty': Anil Kumble's next challenge
'Wildlife is our duty': Anil Kumble's next challenge
Golf Day: Windies cricketers tee off with legends
Golf Day: Windies cricketers tee off with legends
'I'm A Sportsman. I Don't Cheat'
'I'm A Sportsman. I Don't Cheat'
Abhishek Sharma Wears Asia Cup MVP Crown
Abhishek Sharma Wears Asia Cup MVP Crown
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs

webstory image 2

When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy

webstory image 3

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

VIDEOS

Air warriors carry out stunning march past at Hindon Air Base Station3:58

Air warriors carry out stunning march past at Hindon Air...

Sana Khan Spotted with Husband Outside Hospital0:46

Sana Khan Spotted with Husband Outside Hospital

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base3:37

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO