Golf Day: Windies cricketers tee off with legends

IMAGE: West Indies cricket icons Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Richie Richardson were part of the Cricket West Indies Golf Day at the Qutab Golf Course, New Delhi, on Wednesday . Photograph: Cricket West Indies

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase white-ball skipper Shai Hope traded their cricket bats and pads for a more relaxing day on the greens as they teed off at the Qutub Golf Course, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Amidst the lush greens and breathtaking landscapes, players were seen enjoying a friendly competition, displaying the camaraderie that transcends beyond cricket boundaries.

Organised by TCM Sports, Cricket West Indies' long-term strategic partner, the the Golf Day brought together cricketing legends, global business leaders, and sporting icons on one stage, marking a celebration of West Indies cricket in the company of some of the formidable forces of the game such as Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Sir Richie Richardson.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring and CCO Rupert Hunter were also present.

The Golf Day served as part of CWI’s broader mission to strengthen its positioning as a global sporting brand and create new avenues for commercial partnerships and cross-cultural engagement.

Dehring said, “Cricket West Indies has always been one of the game’s great institutions - built on pride, heritage, and the unmatched spirit of our players and fans. As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening that legacy by building deeper global connections and new opportunities for the sport. This Golf Day event in Delhi is an exciting step in that direction. We’re grateful to TCM Sports, our long-standing partners, for their continued belief in our vision and for helping us make initiatives like this possible.”

Highlighting TCM Sports' commitment towards building innovative platforms that bridge the worlds of sport and business, MD Lokesh Sharma said, "Our association with Cricket West Indies has been more than a commercial partnership. It’s about celebrating the colourful cricket that the Windies have played over the decades. We proudly stand alongside CWI in creating experiences that not only honour their legacy but also open exciting pathways for the future.”

The event was supported by Diageo, Kingfisher, and MakeMyTrip.

The day culminated in an exclusive dinner that featured intimate conversations with cricketing icons, set against the lively backdrop of Caribbean music, cuisine, and hospitality -- creating an atmosphere that perfectly captured the spirit of West Indies cricket.

The Windies, who lost the first Test against India by an innings 140 runs in Ahmedabad, will play the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10 to 14.