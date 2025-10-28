Scan confirms Shreyas Iyer's condition improving: BCCI

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer continues to be under observation but his condition has improved significantly, said BCCI on Tuesday.



India ODI vice-captain Iyer suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday after which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital.



He sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalization.

VIDEO: ANI

Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.



"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," said BCCI in the medical update on Tuesday.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress."