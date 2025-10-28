Can SKY's India Reign Down Under?

IMAGE: Captain Suryakumar Yadav with Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on Australia in a five game T20 series, starting in Canberra, on Wednesday.



It is impossible to think any team would start as favourites against Australia in their conditions but India, on the back of their splendid showing in T20 cricket in recent years, including winning the World T20 and Asia Cup titles within 15 months, plus their overall superior head to head record against Australia rightfully deserve the tag.



Two-time World champions India have been the all-conquering team in the T20 format -- having not lost a single T20 International series in the last two years.



India's amazing record includes victory in eight of the last nine series played, with only the three-match series in South Africa in December 2023 finishing in a 1-1 draw after the opening game was abandoned due to rain.



Out of the eight series triumphs in the last 24 months, four have been clean sweeps -- 2-0 vs Ireland, 3-0 vs Afghanistan, 3-0 vs Sri Lanka and 3-0 vs Bangladesh.



India have been among the world's top teams across formats, but their record in T20 cricket has been near invincible in the last few years.

Since July 2021, when they lost 2-1 in a three-match series in Sri Lanka, India have gone on to win 19 out of 22 series played, with just one series defeat while two finished in draws.



Since taking over the captaincy, Suryakumar has achieved incredible results, leading India to 23 victories from 29 matches.



Overall, India enjoy a superior head to head record against Australia in T20 Internationals, with 20 victories from 32 games, while Australia have won 11, with one abandoned due to rain.



India vs Australia Head to Head in T20 Internationals

VENUE GAMES WON BY INDIA WON BY AUSTRALIA NO RESULT Played In India 15 10 5 - Played in Australia 12 7 4 1 Neutral Venue 5 3 2 - Overall 32 20 11 1

Overall, the two teams have played 11 bilateral T20I series, with India winning six while Australia have managed just two series wins and three have finished in 1-1 draws.

India have registered a hat-trick of series triumphs against Australia in the last three series, with their last defeat coming six years ago in 2019.



India vs Australia T20I Series Records

VENUE SERIES WON BY INDIA WON BY AUSTRALIA DRAW Played In India 6 4 1 1 Played in Australia 5 2 1 2 Overall 11 6 2 3

India also enjoy a good record against Australia in their own backyard, with two series wins out of five, Australia winning one and two ending in draws. Overall, India has won seven out of 12 games played against Australia in Australia, with the hosts claiming four wins while one was washed out.



The recent form guide is also in India's favour, having emerged victorious in seven out of the last 10 games played in Australia.



While India have lost just one of the last 10 series played in T20 Internationals, Australia also boast of a similar superior record with one just defeat in their last 10 T20I series.



Their last defeat in a T20I series came at India's heads in an away series in November-December 2023.

Recent Form Guide:

India in last 10 T20I series: L, W, W, D, W, W, W, W, W, W

Australia in last 10 T20I series: L, W, W, W, D, W, W, W, W, W

Individual Records

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter for India against Australia in T20Is, with 794 runs in 23 matches at an impressive strike of 142, with eight fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav boasts of an superb strike rate of 172.61 against Australia, smashing 290 runs in nine games.

Interestingly, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the only batter to have scored a century against Australia in T20s.

India's Top 5 Run-Getters vs Australia in T20Is

BATTER GAMES RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE HIGHEST SCORE 100s 50s Virat Kohli 23 794 49.62 142.54 90 not out 0 8 Rohit Sharma 23 484 28.47 150.31 92 0 4 Shikhar Dhawan 14 347 28.91 139.35 76 0 2 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 17 313 39.12 112.18 48 not out 0 0 Suryakumar Yadav 9 290 32.22 172.61 80 0 2

All eyes will once again be on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in this series. He is the leading wicket-taker for India against Australia with 17 wickets in 14 matches even though the economy rate is slightly on the higher side at 8, while Axar Patel enjoys a good record against the Aussies with 15 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 6.30

India's Top 5 Wicket-Takers vs Australia in T20Is

BOWLER GAMES WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE Best Figures 4WI 5WI Jasprit Bumrah 14 17 17.48 8.00 3/16 0 0 Axar Patel 9 15 13.86 6.30 3/16 0 0 Ravichandran Ashwin 9 10 18.70 8.43 4/11 1 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 9 20.40 7.76 3/35 0 0 Ravi Bishnoi 5 9 13.30 8.20 3/32 0 0

Many of the current Indian team are playing for the first time in Australia and it will be exciting to see how IPL stars like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Varun Chakravarthy and others fare against an exciting Australian line-up, who will be keen to make most of their home advantage.