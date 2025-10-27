'Get well soon, Sarpanch sahab'

IMAGE: India's Shreyas Iyer reacts in pain after taking a catch to dismiss of Australia's Alex Carey as India's Kuldeep Yadav looks on during the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

India batter Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to hospital following a injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

On Monday, in a statement, BCCI revealed a laceration injury to the spleen.

'He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,' the BCCI's statement read.

According to sources his parents are going to Australia to meet him, and the visa is in process.

During the series, Shreyas scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, during which he stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma.

The injury occurred during the third ODI against Australia when the vice-captain took a fantastic diving catch, while running from backward point to dismiss a dangerous Alex Carey off a Harshit Rana delivery. As he dived, Iyer landed awkwardly on his elbows and ribs, basically his left side. After taking the catch, he was in extreme pain, clutching his ribs as he was taken back to the pavillion by the medical staff.

Fans have flooded social media with messages, wishing Shreyas a speedy recovery.