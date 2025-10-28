HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Be Lenient Because It's India'

October 28, 2025 13:09 IST

Chris Broad alleged that then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tried to pressure him into decisions.

Chris Broad

IMAGE: Former International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad has claimed that the ICC asked him to go easy on India. Photograph: X
 

Former International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad claims he was asked by the ICC to show leniency towards the Indian cricket team for slow over-rate offences.

In a candid interview with The Telegraph newspaper, Broad, who officiated in 622 international games over a 20-year career, accused the ICC of 'political interference' and claimed the role of a match referee has become 'more political than ever'.

'For 20 years, I dodged a lot of bullets, both politically and physically...

'I think as someone who comes from a right-and-wrong perspective, to last 20 years in that politically active environment is a pretty good effort.'

Broad, who retired as match referee in February 2024, said he was directly told to 'be lenient' with India after they were found behind on overs in multiple games.

'India were three, four overs down at the end of a game, so it constituted a fine. I got a phone call saying, "Be lenient, find some time because it's India",' Broad recalled.

'So, we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold. The very next game, exactly the same thing happened... I phoned and said, 'What do you want me to do now?' and I was told, 'Just do him'. So, there were politics involved, right from the start.'

Broad alleged that former India captain and then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tried to pressure him into decisions.

'He didn't listen to any of the hurry-ups,' Broad said, adding that Ganguly 'wanted to do what he said.'

Broad further claimed that the balance of power within world cricket had shifted drastically since India's economic rise in the game.

'India got all the money and have now taken over the ICC in so many ways,' he said. 'I'm pleased I'm not around because it's a much more political position now than it ever has been.'

