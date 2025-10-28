God is with Shreyas Iyer, he is recovering really well: Suryakumar

'Doctors and physios told us that it was an unfortunate incident, which happens rarely.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. Photographs: BCCI

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said Shreyas Iyer's rib cage injury while fielding was an 'unfortunate incident' but his recovery is going to plans and he is expected to return home soon.



Iyer suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney after which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital. He is now in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a few days.



The India ODI vice-captain sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalization.



Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.



"Now see, we are not doctors. When we saw from outside, when the catch was taken (by Shreyas), it looked like it was normal," said India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday, on the eve of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra.

"But none of us were there, only those who were there can tell what actually happened. So they said after going inside it was felt you will have to pay good attention (to him). Then he was rushed to the specialist, and we were told about what happened.



"After that we talked to him, when he was talking normally, we felt that it is a little better now, because doctors and physios told us that it was an unfortunate incident, which happens rarely. But sometimes rare incidents happened to rare talent."

It is understood that BCCI's head of medical services, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, in his communication to the board, commended the on-field medical staff for their swift and efficient response, which helped avert a potentially critical situation.



"God is with his side, he is recovering really well, doctors are supporting him, BCCI is in full support, he will recover soon and then we will take him home with us," Suryakumar said.



Meanwhile, sources indicated that Iyer's family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover.