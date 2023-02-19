News
Saurashtra thrash Bengal to win second Ranji Trophy title

Saurashtra thrash Bengal to win second Ranji Trophy title

Source: PTI
February 19, 2023 11:44 IST
IMAGE: Captain Jaydev Unadkat picked up six wickets to bowl Saurashtra to a nine-wicket victory against Bengal, in the Ranji Trophy final, in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: Saurashtra Cricket Association/Instagram

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat claimed a match haul of nine wickets, including 6/85 in the second innings, as Saurashtra thrashed Bengal by nine wickets in the Ranji Trophy final in Kolkata on Sunday.

Having given away a big first innings lead of 230, Bengal, who were overnight 169/4 in their second essay, folded for 241, handing the visitors a mere 12 runs' target.

 

In reply, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil was out for a duck. Saurashtra, however, went past the target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

Source: PTI
