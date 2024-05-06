News
Rediff.com  » News » The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know

The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know

By ARCHANA MASIH, NIKHIL LAKSHMAN
Last updated on: May 06, 2024 12:56 IST
'India mattered to him and he wanted to matter to India.'

IMAGE: Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, Dr Shashi Tharoor's younger sister. Photographs and Videos: Archana Masih for Rediff.com

Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor's California-based younger sister, has travelled to India to support her brother in three of the four Lok Sabha elections he has fought in Thiruvananthapuram [2009, 2019, 2024].

The award-winning author of numerous books herself, she spent nearly a month in Thiruvananthapuram last month as her brother sought a record fourth term in the Lok Sabha.

Shobha joined Dr Tharoor and their 88-year old mother Lily Tharoor at the MP's modest flat in the city, closely observing and participating in what has been a fiercely fought campaign.

The day we met, she had attended an event where Congress leader Sachin Pilot was in the city to support Dr Tharoor. A few days earlier, she was among the crowds at Priyanka Gandhi's public meeting -- then on voting day, April 26, 2024, she accompanied her brother to the polling booth.

IMAGE: Illustrations of Dr Shashi Tharoor adorn the wall.

Among the three Tharoor siblings, Shobha got a taste of fame early when she was chosen as the first Amul baby by advertising guru Sylvester Da Cunha who was a friend and colleague of her father Chandran Tharoor. She was photographed by Shyam Benegal! The black and white advertising campaign ran for almost a couple of years.

Articulate like her brother, Shobha has a radio voice (she is a voiceover artist) and is friendly and warm.

Over a cup of tea, in a room of the flat that Dr Tharoor uses as an office, she spoke about the hectic campaign, how her brother has changed since his first election 15 years ago -- and his love for cricket and idlis.

On Shashi Tharoor's first election in 2009:

"People came from abroad -- Liberia, New York...to volunteer for the campaign."

 

On how Shashi Tharoor has changed from his first election in 2009 to his fourth in 2024:

"His Malayalam is superb and he has grown a thicker skin."

 

Why he will win again:

"He is very beloved and will win handsomely."

"When people tell me your brother is brilliant, speaks so well and is so lucky -- I tell them it is nothing to do with luck, but a lot of hard work."

 

On a gruelling campaign schedule:

"...But his mother and sister don't let him leave without eating his two idlis in the morning."

 

If Shashi is a mama's boy:

"Yes, he is. He is the apple of mummy's eye."

 

On how he does not stress out:

"Shashi is unflappable. He is cool."

 

On how they knew as children that they had a smart brother:

"He started writing and publishing at a young age and won all the prizes in school."

 

On her own campaign experience and on being his sister:

"I carry the mantle of being his sister with pride."

 

On whether Shashi Tharoor was disappointed on not winning the UN secretary-general's election -- and what if he loses this election:

"He doesn't let disappointment destroy him."

 

On why he will never seek a life outside India:

"India matters to him and he wishes to matter to India."

 

Videos edited by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

ARCHANA MASIH, NIKHIL LAKSHMAN
 
