News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chole Bhature Makes Up For DRS

Chole Bhature Makes Up For DRS

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 19, 2023 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has revealed that Ram's Chole Bhature is his favourite dish. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli is a fitness freak, but he has also spoken about his fascination with food.

Kohli's affection for food was on display in the second Test between India and Australia at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium.

In a clip that has gone viral, Kohli was having a chat with Coach Rahul Dravid in the balcony when he was informed that his food order had arrived.

There was a visible change in Kohli's mood, provoking a rare grin from the usually expressionless Dravid.

During his interview with Gaurav Kapoor on the show Breakfast with Champions, Kohli had revealed that Ram's Chole Bhature is his favourite dish, and he would want to savour the dish when he is having a cheat day.

Kohli now lives in Mumbai, so a chance to taste Ram's Chole Bhature in Delhi even on a match day makes for an alluring cheat day.

And would probably make up a wee bit for the disappointment at being giving out when there was no definitive evidence that the ball had hit the pad before grazing the bat.

Who knows, had he been given a reprieve, Kohli may have gone on to score a century.

 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How Patel-Ashwin rescued India on Day 2
How Patel-Ashwin rescued India on Day 2
Fans Applaud Virat-Rohit Jai-Veeru Dosti
Fans Applaud Virat-Rohit Jai-Veeru Dosti
Kohli Takes A Ride In Memory Lane
Kohli Takes A Ride In Memory Lane
'Bazball' revolution continues as England thrash NZ
'Bazball' revolution continues as England thrash NZ
US warns China against helping Russia in Ukraine
US warns China against helping Russia in Ukraine
'Cow vigilantes took 2 slain men to Haryana police'
'Cow vigilantes took 2 slain men to Haryana police'
EPL PIX: City held, fall behind Arsenal in title race
EPL PIX: City held, fall behind Arsenal in title race

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Axar, Ashwin rally India after Lyon's five-for

PIX: Axar, Ashwin rally India after Lyon's five-for

PIX: Thank God For Axar, Ashwin!

PIX: Thank God For Axar, Ashwin!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances