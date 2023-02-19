It's That Man Jadeja Again!

Glimpses from Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, February 19, 2023.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja holds up the ball after taking seven wickets. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami walk off after Australia are dismissed for 113. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: K L Rahul walks off after he is dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Matthew Kuhnemann bowled by Jadeja. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Lyon bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Lyon plays a shot. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jadeja celebrates Pat Cummins's wicket, here and below. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cummins walks off after being dismissed by Jadeja. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jadeja celebrates Peter Handscomb's wicket. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Matthew Renshaw out leg before to Ashwin. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne bowled by Jadeja. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ashwin celebrates Steve Smith's wicket. Ashwin had Smith's wicket in the first innings too. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Smith walks off disappointed. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Travis Head stumped by K S Bharat. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Head looked like giving Australia a reliable score. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Along with Labuschagne. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Virat Kohli arrives for Day 3. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: As does Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: And Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Handscomb and Todd Murphy. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Renshaw, who came in for the concussed David Warner. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

