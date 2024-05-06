News
Rediff.com  » News » Congress's Amethi office attacked, cars vandalised

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2024 12:35 IST
About a dozen vehicles parked outside the Congress office in the Gauriganj area in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi were allegedly damaged by some miscreants, the party said on Monday.

IMAGE: A car parked outside the Congress office in the Gauriganj area in Amethi vandalised by miscreants. Photograph: X

Congress district spokesperson Anil Singh accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating the incident that took place on Sunday night and claimed that some people sitting inside the cars had sustained injuries.

Six people came in a car and damaged the vehicles. Some people got injured and were sent to the district hospital for treatment. A complaint will be made to the Election Commission, Singh said.

This is the result of the BJP's desperation, he added.

 

Congress district president Pradeep Singhal alleged that the incident was the result of state police's indifference.

Meanwhile, Gauriganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Mayank Dwivedi said the matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
