News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Gabba washout: Spectators to get full refunds

Gabba washout: Spectators to get full refunds

Source: PTI
December 14, 2024 19:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rain stops play at the Gabba

IMAGE: Cricket Australia was just 10 balls away from potentially saving itself more than Australian 1 million in refunds. Photograph: BCCI/X

Spectators who left the Gabba frustrated on Saturday will have something to cheer about as they will receive full refunds from Cricket Australia (CA) after only 13.2 overs could be bowled on the opening day of the third Test.

The fans, who made it to the venue, will benefit due to a rule that entitles them to get a full refund for tickets when less than 15 overs are bowled during a day's play. This means CA was just 10 balls away from potentially saving itself more than Australian 1 million in refunds.

Cricket Australia said that 30,145 fans would receive full refunds since less than 15 overs were completed. The

sport's governing body in the country has insurance to cover losses caused by bad weather.

Invited to bat by India, Australia ended the rain-marred day on 28 for no loss.

A steady drizzle had stopped play briefly in the sixth over before a second spell of heavy showers prevented further action on day one.

With the rain refusing to relent, play was finally called off at 4:15pm local time.

 

According to CA's ticketing policy, single-match ticket holders are eligible for a 100 per cent refund on their tickets for a full day of a Test match if 15 overs are not completed and also if there is no result.

The five-match series remains locked at 1-1, with India winning the first game in Perth by 295 runs before Australia fought back with a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
SPOTTED! Sara Tendulkar At The Gabba
SPOTTED! Sara Tendulkar At The Gabba
Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal
Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal
Shut after riots, temple in UP reopened after 46 years
Shut after riots, temple in UP reopened after 46 years
Amid backlash, techie's wife files for anticipatory bail
Amid backlash, techie's wife files for anticipatory bail
World Champion Gukesh Big Fan Favourite In Singapore!
World Champion Gukesh Big Fan Favourite In Singapore!
BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha
BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
Rain wreaks havoc on India's opening day plans
Rain wreaks havoc on India's opening day plans

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances