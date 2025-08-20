HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Samson in trouble? Ashwin hints Gill may take his place

Samson in trouble? Ashwin hints Gill may take his place

August 20, 2025 17:40 IST

'Sanju is not going to play because Shubman Gill will play'

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has enjoyed a purple patch in T20Is since the last World Cup, thriving as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin has raised a big question mark over Sanju Samson’s place in India’s Asia Cup 2025 playing XI, warning that the wicketkeeper-batter’s spot could be under serious threat following Shubman Gill’s appointment as vice-captain.

Team India’s squad for the continental tournament, beginning next month, was announced on Tuesday. The announcement came in a press conference featuring skipper Suryakumar Yadav, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Several big names were absent, while Gill was confirmed as deputy to Suryakumar.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, Ashwin explained why Samson could find himself sidelined, “What will make me even more sad is that there are high chances that you have announced him as the vice-captain, so Sanju Samson's place is in a bit of danger. The matter is sealed. Sanju is not going to play because Shubman Gill will play. If you want to play Gill, you have to play him at three, and Sanju will open the batting, but that too is not going to happen.”

 

Samson has enjoyed a purple patch in T20Is since the last World Cup, thriving as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. In 31 matches (30 innings), he has scored 908 runs at an average of 33.62 and a strike rate of 157.09, including three centuries and three fifties.

However, India have also named Jitesh Sharma as the backup wicketkeeper, putting more pressure on Samson. Jitesh, who last featured for India in January 2024, has since made headlines with match-winning performances in the IPL. His most notable came earlier this year, when he smashed an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls to power RCB’s record chase of 228 against LSG — the third-highest successful run chase in league history.

India begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. Their final group-stage match is against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

