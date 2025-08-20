Starting from scratch again, confident in myself: Shaw

‘I just went back to basics, doing things that I used to do in Under-19 days’

‘Just trying to be myself and not really trying to be on social media or anything and those kinds of distractions’

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw revealed that he is staying away from social media after facing incessant trolling in the past. Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the next Sachin Tendulkar, is making a determined comeback in Indian cricket, focusing on the basics and leaving behind past setbacks and distractions.

Yet, still young and full of potential, Shaw recently scored a brilliant century in Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against Chhattisgarh in Chennai on Tuesday. Unlike his Under-19 days, when he enjoyed widespread backing from past and current cricketers, Shaw no longer enjoys the same level of support.

Speaking after Tuesday’s play, Shaw said he is essentially “starting from scratch” and focused on getting back to basics.

"I don't mind coming from scratch again because I've seen many ups and downs in my life ... I'm kind of a very confident guy, confident in myself, my work ethics. I feel, I hope that this season will go really well for me as well as for my team," said Shaw.

"I don't want to change anything. I just went back to basics, doing things that I used to do in Under-19 days, which got me to the Indian team, just doing all the stuff back again, you know," he added.

"Practicing more, gym, running. It's small things, obviously, it's not that big because I've been doing these things since the age of 12 and 13."

Shaw, who last represented India in 2021, also revealed that he is staying away from social media after facing incessant trolling in the past.

"Just trying to be myself and not really trying to be on social media or anything and those kinds of distractions. Nowadays social media, it's quite bad. It's kind of peaceful when I'm not using it," explained Shaw.

When asked about support from current or former Indian team members, Shaw said his family’s backing has been more than enough.

"I mean, it's fine. I mean, I don't want anyone's sympathy. It's okay. I've seen this before as well. I've got my family's support. And my friends who were there with me when I was not really well mentally as well. So, it's okay," concluded the batter.