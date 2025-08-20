Shreyas Iyer out of Asia Cup, but not out of plans

'Shreyas Iyer will be part of leadership group too'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has long been a vital part of India’s middle order across formats. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer’s omission from India’s Asia Cup T20 squad has raised eyebrows, but former all-rounder Irfan Pathan is convinced the stylish batter remains central to India’s future — both as a run-scorer and a leader in the making.

Taking to his official X handle, Pathan wrote, “There is no doubt in my mind that @ShreyasIyer15 will not only be in the T20 side but he will be part of the leadership group too. Patience is the key for him at the moment.”

Iyer has long been a vital part of India’s middle order across formats, though injuries and dips in form have challenged his consistency. Yet his recent numbers in T20Is remain highly impressive.

Since India’s last T20 World Cup win, he has featured in 26 matches, amassing 949 runs at an average of 49.94 and a blistering strike rate of 179.73. His tally includes one century, seven fifties, and a highest score of 130*—a reminder of the match-winning potential he brings.