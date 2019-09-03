WATCH! Sachin, Yuvi, Kumble celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Last updated on: September 03, 2019 11:31 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble, cricketers from past and present celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

The cricket stars took to social medal to upload images while celebrating the festival and also wished the fans.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first celebrities to wish his followers on social media. He posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “A very happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all.”

Yuvraj Singh tweeted, “May lord Ganesha bless us all with loads of happiness, love & peace in abundance. Happy #GaneshChaturthi”

Former India cricket team coach Anil Kumble’s post read, “Wishing you all a Happy Gowri and Ganesha Festival”