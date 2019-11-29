News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin, Laxman set to return to Cricket Advisory Committee

Sachin, Laxman set to return to Cricket Advisory Committee

November 29, 2019 23:05 IST

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are set to return to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to be formed, on Saturday, months after resigning from their posts due to conflict of interest allegations.

According to a top BCCI official, Tendulkar and Laxman who both had resigned in July will resume their roles in the CAC.

 

Current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was the third member of the CAC which was entrusted with the task of selecting India's next coach at that time, had also resigned.

"Sachin and Laxman are likely to get back to CAC," a top BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.

The BCCI led by Ganguly will hold its 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, while the Apex Council meeting will be held on Saturday.

"The Committee will be formed at Apex Council meeting tomorrow. CAC will take a call on selection committee also," the source said.

The CAC comprising Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly had come under the scanner with conflict of interest allegations being levelled against them in complaints before the BCCI Ethics Officer D K Jain. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Test cricket set to return to Pakistan after 10 years

Test cricket set to return to Pakistan after 10 years

How West Indies are preparing for Indian challenge

How West Indies are preparing for Indian challenge

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
 