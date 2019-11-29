Test cricket set to return to Pakistan after 10 years

November 29, 2019 14:54 IST

IMAGE: The Sri Lankan team is airlifted from the Gaddafi Stadium to the Lahore airport by a Pakistan Air Force helicopter, on March 3, 2009. Six members of the Sri Lankan cricket team were wounded when around a dozen gunmen attacked their bus as it drove under police escort on their way to the stadium. Photograph: Lee Austin/Getty Images

Test cricket is set to Pakistan after a long wait of 10 years with Sri Lanka picking a full-strength squad for the two-match series next month.

Sri Lanka was the last team to play a Test match in Pakistan in 2009 when their team bus attacked by terrorists. The Sri Lankan team was on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan, when terrorists fired indiscriminately at their bus, which left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff.



When Sri Lanka played a limited overs series in Pakistan earlier this year, as many as top 10 players opted out of the tour.



Big names including Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne refused to travel to Pakistan as Sri Lanka was forced to send an inexperienced squad.



However, this time around all the senior players including former captains like Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal have given their consent for the trip.



The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from December 11-15 while the second will be in Lahore from December 19-23.



This is the first time in ten years, that Pakistan would be playing a Test match on their home soil, though they have hosted a few limited overs series in the last couple of series.



Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Test series: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.