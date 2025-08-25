HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence on Arjun's Engagement

Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence on Arjun's Engagement

August 25, 2025 22:53 IST

IMAGE: Saaniya Chandok, extreme left with Anjali Tendulkar, her mother Annabel Mehta, Sara Tendulkar and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

It’s official! Sachin Tendulkar has confirmed that his son Arjun is engaged, putting an end to the speculation that set social media abuzz earlier this month.

 

Rumours had been swirling earlier this month about Arjun’s engagement to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, but the Tendulkar family had maintained silence.

During a Reddit AMA session on Monday, the 52-year-old batting legend was asked directly by a fan: “Did Arjun really get engaged?”

Sachin responded with a smile, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

Saaniya hails from the Ghai family, well-known in Mumbai’s hospitality and food industry. They own the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The couple is believed to have exchanged rings in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and family.

