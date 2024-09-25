News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Arjun Turns 25! What Dad Sachin Said

Arjun Turns 25! What Dad Sachin Said

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 25, 2024 09:14 IST
Arjun Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI
 

Mumbai Indians cricketer Arjun Tendulkar turned 25 on Tuesday.

On his special day, his dad took to X to express his pride, writing, 'Happy birthday to my amazing son, Arjun! Your love for life and relentless dedication inspire me every day. Watching you hit the gym first thing this morning shows your incredible work ethic. Proud of you always! Here's to another year of chasing your dreams!'

Arjun Tendulkar

Elder sister Sara shared a heartfelt birthday message, writing, 'Happy 25th birthday to the baby of the house and center of our universe. Love you and always proud of you.'

The post featured a touching collection of their childhood memories, including sweet throwbacks and moments like Sara admiring Arjun's Mumbai Indians poster.

Arjun Tendulkar

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

 

Arjun Tendulkar

 

Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun, a left-arm fast bowler with solid batting skills, has made a name for himself in domestic cricket, though he is yet to receive a call-up to the national team.

Arjun has played 49 competitive matches across all three formats at the senior level, claiming 68 wickets. In 13 first-class games, he has taken 21 wickets, showcasing his potential as both a bowler and an all-rounder in the making.

REDIFF CRICKET
