Home  » Cricket » Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't

Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 13, 2024 19:19 IST
Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar achieved a milestone on Wednesday in Goa's Ranji Trophy plate match against Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: BCCI
 

Arjun Tendulkar achieved a feat that even his illustrious father couldn't: A first class century and a five-wicket haul.

In Goa's Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Porvorim, Arjun notched up his maiden five-wicket haul, joining a group of players with both a century and a five-wicket haul in first class cricket.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the left-arm pacer dismantled Arunachal's batting line-up, finishing with impressive figures of 5/25 in just nine overs, helping bowl them out for 84 on Day 1.

Arjun's efforts were well-supported by Mohit Redkar (3/15) and Keith Pinto (2/31) as Arunachal's innings folded in 30.3 overs.

The 25 year old was especially lethal early on, taking the wicket of Nabam Hachang in the second over and finding himself on a hat-trick after removing Neelam Obi and Jay Bhavsar in the 12th over.

This performance follows another milestone from 2022, when Arjun scored his maiden first class century, a brilliant 120 for Goa against Rajasthan.

In reply to Arunachal's low total, Goa's batting posted 413 runs, courtesy of Abhinav Tejrana's fine century (109) and Manthan Khutkar's valuable 69.

TELL US: Can Kohli revive his magic in Australia?
'Why aren't India and Pakistan banned?'
I tried hard to be someone I wasn't: KL Rahul
Dhoni, Sakshi Step Out to Vote
I tried hard to be someone I wasn't: KL Rahul
C quashes govt order cancelling US prof's OCI card
PIX: Kohli, Pant Practice Hard In Perth

'Sanju Samson Can Be India's Test Opener'

