Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar achieved a milestone on Wednesday in Goa's Ranji Trophy plate match against Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: BCCI

Arjun Tendulkar achieved a feat that even his illustrious father couldn't: A first class century and a five-wicket haul.

In Goa's Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Porvorim, Arjun notched up his maiden five-wicket haul, joining a group of players with both a century and a five-wicket haul in first class cricket.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the left-arm pacer dismantled Arunachal's batting line-up, finishing with impressive figures of 5/25 in just nine overs, helping bowl them out for 84 on Day 1.

Arjun's efforts were well-supported by Mohit Redkar (3/15) and Keith Pinto (2/31) as Arunachal's innings folded in 30.3 overs.

The 25 year old was especially lethal early on, taking the wicket of Nabam Hachang in the second over and finding himself on a hat-trick after removing Neelam Obi and Jay Bhavsar in the 12th over.

This performance follows another milestone from 2022, when Arjun scored his maiden first class century, a brilliant 120 for Goa against Rajasthan.

In reply to Arunachal's low total, Goa's batting posted 413 runs, courtesy of Abhinav Tejrana's fine century (109) and Manthan Khutkar's valuable 69.