News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Topley takes six as England thump India to level series

PIX: Topley takes six as England thump India to level series

July 15, 2022 01:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Reece Topley celebrates with team-mate Jason Roy after dismissing India opener Shikhar Dhawan during the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

England's Reece Topley recorded career-best figures of 6/24 as the hosts roared back in style after their drubbing in the first one-day international against India to level the three-match series with a 100-run win in the second game on Thursday.

 

Chasing 247 on a Lord's wicket that had eased up after the first innings, India never found their stride and folded for 146 in 38.5 overs.

Topley landed a double blow early in the chase by getting rid of opposition captain Rohit Sharma (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (9) before Virat Kohli (16), returning from a groin strain, edged behind off David Willey after a fluent start.

IMAGE: A jubilant David Willey after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav (27) and Hardik Pandya (29) flickered briefly but failed to kick on after promising starts.

All hopes of an unlikely India win evaporated when Ravindra Jadeja was removed by Liam Livingstone for 29 as England sealed an easy win, three years to the day after they beat New Zealand in a dramatic finish to lift the 50-over World Cup at the venue.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is bowled off an inside edge by Reece Topley. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal (4/47) ripped through England's middle-order, claiming the prized scalps of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, as the home side were bowled out for 246 inside 50 overs.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Ben Stokes leg before wicket for 21. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

England were put in to bat and Jason Roy was the first to depart, chipping a Pandya delivery to fine leg after a scratchy 23, while Bairstow continued his rich vein of form before being cleaned up by Chahal for a breezy 38.

England's attempt to rebuild came unstuck after Chahal trapped Root (11) and Stokes (21) lbw before skipper Jos Buttler missed a straight ball off Mohammed Shami (1/48) to be dismissed for four.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Hardik Pandya claimed the wicket of Jason Roy. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Livingstone took the attack to Pandya but the bowler got his revenge when the Lancastrian holed out in the deep after an entertaining run-a-ball 33. It took a late rally from Moeen Ali (47) and Willey (41) to push England close to 250.

The teams now head to Manchester for the final game of the series on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
No Kohli or Bumrah in India's T20 squad for Windies
No Kohli or Bumrah in India's T20 squad for Windies
Woah! Ganguly Backs Kohli
Woah! Ganguly Backs Kohli
Meet India's New Spinner
Meet India's New Spinner
PHOTOS: Topley, Moeen help England down India
PHOTOS: Topley, Moeen help England down India
Need to scrupulously follow existing LAC pacts: India
Need to scrupulously follow existing LAC pacts: India
BJP fumes as Bihar cop compares PFI with RSS
BJP fumes as Bihar cop compares PFI with RSS
Two sons of OPS, 16 others expelled from AIADMK
Two sons of OPS, 16 others expelled from AIADMK

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd ODI, Lord's

PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd ODI, Lord's

PIX: Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen!

PIX: Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances