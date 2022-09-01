Sachin, Sehwag to be back in action soon

Sachin Tendulkar to lead Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series Season 2

Photograph: Road Safety World Series/Twitter

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), the organisers announced on Thursday.

The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 will be played across various venues.

The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun, according to a media release.

New Zealand Legends are the new entrants this edition and they will join the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.

The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, “I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people's mind-set towards their behaviour on the road and road safety.”

The aim of the RSWS is to drive social change in the country and change people's outlook towards road safety.

As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, the League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people's mind set towards their behaviour on the roads.

Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said, “The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket.

"We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rules and regulations while on the road and for that to happen, we have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads.”

Sehwag, Gambhir to lead Gujarat Giants and India Capitals in LLC

Former India opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir will lead Gujarat Giants and India Capitals at the upcoming Legends League Cricket.

While the Gujarat Giants is owned by the Adani Group, the owners of India Capitals are GMR Sportsline.

"I am excited to get back to the cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing innings once again. I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too," said Gujarat Giants skipper Sehwag.

Gambhir, on the other hand, was known for the legendary intensity that he brought to his game and he is one of the leading run getters for India in the shortest format.

"I have always believed cricket is a team game and a captain is as good as his team. While I will be leading the India Capitals team, I will be pushing for a spirited team who are passionate and eager to go out and win as a team. "I wish Legends League Cricket all the very best and am looking forward to the upcoming action," said Gambhir.

It will be played for the first time in India and will be hosted in six different cities. The league will start from September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

The venue for play-offs and finals are yet to be decided.