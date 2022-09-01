The Hong Kong team gifted Virat Kohli a team jersey with a special message of support after the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Wednesday.

'Virat, Thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you! There are many incredible days ahead. With strength. With love. Team Hong Kong', the Hong Kong players said in a handwritten message on the jersey.

Kohli returned to form with an unbeaten half-century while Suryakumar Yadav slammed 68 not out from 26 balls as India outclassed Hong Kong by 40 runs.

'Thank you @hkcricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet', Kohli said in response to the Hong Kong team.