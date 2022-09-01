Anushka, Fans Cheer 'King Kohli'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli smashed his 31st T20I fifty on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, night. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Virat Kohli seems to have rediscovered form as he smacked an unbeaten fifty against Hong Kong on Wednesday in the Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli scored 59 runs off 44 balls; his innings consisted of one boundary and three sixes.

Anushka Sharma cheered her husband as he smashed his 31st T20I fifty. The movie star took to Instagram to share the happy news and added a heart emoji while posting it.

'Virat Kohli looking goooooooddddd', declared Irfan Pathan.

Fans took to social media as well to hail 'King Kohli'.