November 13, 2014: Rohit makes ODI history

November 13, 2020 11:55 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a double century en route his innings of 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on November 13, 2014. Photograph: BCCI

This is no regular #flashbackfriday, folks.

It's a throwback to the day Rohit Sharma etched his name in the annals of cricketing history.

It was on November 13, 2014 that The Hitman created history by smashing 264 runs -- the highest individual score in One Day Internationals -- against Sri Lanka.

Rohit lit up the Eden Gardens with 33 fours and nine sixes!

Given a reprieve when he was on 4, Rohit made the most of it, adding 260 more runs.

He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings by Nuwan Kulasekara.

Rohit's knock helped India post 404/5.

Later, the Men in Blue bundled out Sri Lanka for 251 runs, registering a win by 153 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman on the planet to register a double century in the 50 over format and he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.