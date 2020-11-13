News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babes of Indian cricket's big boys

Babes of Indian cricket's big boys

By HARISH KOTIAN
November 13, 2020 08:27 IST
IMAGE: India's Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika Dhopavkar and daughter Aarya. Photographs: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Instagram
 

The Indian team landed in Sydney on Thursday for their tour of Australia, which begins with the limited overs series on November 27.

Virat Kohli's team will undergo a 14 day quarantine on the outskirts of Sydney, during which they will be allowed to train at the Blacktown International Sports Park.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, wife Prithi Narayanan and daughters Akhira and Aadhya.

With the players having to stay in the bio-bubble for the next two months during the tour, which includes three ODIs and as many ODIs, along with four Test matches, some of the players opted to bring their families to help them cope with the isolation.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja Pabari and daughter Aditi.

Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja have also brought their little ones for the tour, with the team restricted to their hotel rooms after their respective training session and matches through the next two months.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with wife Reeva and daughter Nidhyana.

'We have our army of little ones to help us breeze through the quarantine,' BCCI captioned the post on Instagram.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
