Guess who is IPL 2020's Most Valuable Player?

November 13, 2020 12:54 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer of the Rajasthan Royals is the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2020. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Just two wickets for Jasprit Bumrah, or one more wicket and some runs with the bat for Kagiso Rabada, would HAve been enough to unseat Jofra Archer from the MVPI pedestal.

It didn't happen.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) -- which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent' -- rewards wicket-taking bowlers, with good economy rates, and high-scoring batsmen with the best strike rates.

Best Performing Players at IPL 2020 after the IPL 2020 Final on November 10, 2020

Rank Player Team From MVPI PVI(US$) Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Match 1 Jofra Archer RR ENG 666 1544 113 27 5 10 179.4 20 6.6 14 2 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 654 917 56 15 4 2 114.3 30 8.3 17 3 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 652 1972 35 14 3 2 116.7 20 5.4 16 4 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 646 1548 5 5 0 0 166.7 27 6.7 15 5 KL Rahul KXI IND 621 2530 670 132 58 23 129.3 0 - 14 6 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 616 1206 618 106 67 12 144.7 0 - 17 7 Marcus Stoinis DC AUS 579 1184 352 65 31 16 148.5 13 9.5 17 8 Quinton de Kock MI SA 566 707 503 78 46 22 140.5 0 - 16 9 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 549 781 255 53 13 17 139.3 10 7.1 14 10 David Warner SRH AUS 542 3295 548 85 52 14 134.6 0 12 16 11 AB de Villiers RCB IND 541 2905 454 73 33 23 158.7 0 - 15 12 Trent Boult MI NZ 524 872 0 0 0 0 0 25 8 15 13 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 514 889 480 79 61 11 145 0 - 16 14 Ishan Kishan MI IND 505 1754 516 99 36 30 145.8 0 - 14 15 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 489 1753 1 1 0 0 33.3 21 7.1 15 16 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 468 488 449 87 42 14 140.8 0 - 13 17 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 466 307 424 106 44 15 156.5 0 - 11 18 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 458 1310 353 77 23 25 169.7 0 - 14 19 Sam Curran CSK ENG 457 1719 186 52 12 12 131.9 13 8.2 14 20 Axar Patel DC IND 456 1566 117 42 6 8 137.6 9 6.4 15 21 Anrich Nortje DC SA 454 629 7 3 0 0 116.7 22 8.4 16 22 Sanju Samson RR IND 449 2545 375 85 21 26 158.9 0 - 14 23 Kieron Pollard MI WI 438 1761 268 60 15 22 191.4 4 9 16 24 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 435 5090 146 53 9 8 128.1 12 7.9 14 25 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 431 2320 519 88 40 16 123.3 0 - 17 26 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 428 1335 10 7 0 0 66.7 17 6.8 13 27 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 419 68 473 74 51 8 124.8 0 - 15 28 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 409 1677 2 2 0 0 66.7 20 8.6 14 29 Eoin Morgan KKR ENG 404 1856 418 68 32 24 138.4 0 - 14 30 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 404 2475 232 50 22 11 171.9 6 8.8 14 31 Manish Pandey SRH IND 383 4103 425 83 35 18 127.6 0 - 16 32 Washington Sundar RCB IND 376 1216 111 30 10 2 116.8 8 6 15 33 T Natarajan SRH IND 369 155 3 3 0 0 60 16 8 16 34 Virat Kohli RCB IND 368 6599 466 90 23 11 121.4 0 - 15 35 Chris Morris RCB SA 365 3914 34 25 2 3 161.9 11 6.6 9 36 Hardik Pandya MI IND 351 4477 281 60 14 25 179 0 - 14 37 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 350 898 345 97 31 13 126.8 0 - 11 38 Jos Buttler RR ENG 349 1801 328 70 27 16 144.5 0 - 13 39 Shubman Gill KKR IND 349 737 440 70 44 9 118 0 - 14 40 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 348 1232 12 9 1 0 80 14 7.2 13 41 R Ashwin DC IND 342 3175 37 14 3 1 108.8 13 7.7 15 42 Rahul Chahar MI IND 337 805 2 2 0 0 50 15 8.2 15 43 Nitish Rana KKR IND 326 1490 352 87 43 12 138.6 0 11.5 14 44 Jason Holder SRH WI 324 882 66 26 5 3 124.5 14 8.3 7 45 Rishabh Pant DC IND 323 3538 343 56 31 9 114 0 - 14 46 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 321 890 7 6 1 0 58.3 12 7.4 14 47 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 316 995 359 71 30 12 127.3 0 - 12 48 Ben Stokes RR ENG 311 5742 285 107 36 7 142.5 2 10.3 8 49 Rohit Sharma MI IND 298 7191 332 80 27 19 127.7 0 - 12 50 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 297 1443 317 67 26 10 133.8 0 12 12

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com