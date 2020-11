November 13, 2020 16:36 IST

IMAGE: Kapil Dev underwent emergency coronary angioplasty last month. Photograph: Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus

After giving India a scare last month, Kapil Dev is doing well.

The cricket legend was admitted to hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. He then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25.

VIDEO: Kapil Dev thanks fans, extends Diwali greetings. Video: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Twitter

On Thursday, the World Cup-winning captain -- who is a passionate golfer -- shared a video of him playing golf.