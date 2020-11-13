News
Tendulkar comes forward to support Assam hospital

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 13, 2020 20:28 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PTI

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has donated medical equipments to a charitable hospital in Assam, a move will benefit over 2,000 children coming from underprivileged families.

 

Tendulkar, who is also the 'Goodwill ambassador of UNICEF', has donated equipments required in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Makunda hospital located in Assam's Karimganj district.

Tendulkar's foundation has also helped in providing nutrition and education to tribal communities in madhya Pradesh and this initiative will also help a lot of under-privileged communities in the North East
Dr Vijay Anand Isamael, Paediatric Surgeon, Makunda Hospital thanked the legendary batsman for the aid stating:" The grant from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation with support from Ekam Foundation will help us to provide better services at low costs to the poor people who come in large numbers in this area." 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

Should T20 cricket become Olympic sport?

Is the IPL ready for expansion?

